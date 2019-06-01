South Africa started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 104-run loss to England in the tournament opener on Thursday. The Faf du Plessis-led side will look to seal a desperate win against a temperamental Bangladesh at the same venue - Kennington Oval, London, on Saturday. Bangladesh, who lost to India by 95 runs in World Cup warm-up, will look to give a batting-struggling South Africa tough competition. However, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has asked his side to make amends for the painful start. South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at The Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer's pace and bounce, their run chase never got going.

When is the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 02, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match be played?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played at Kennington Oval,London.

What time does the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match begin?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)