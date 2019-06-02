South Africa will look to get their World Cup 2019 campaign back on track after suffering a crushing defeat to hosts England in the tournament opener. The Proteas will face Bangladesh in their second World Cup 2019 match at the Kennington Oval, London on Sunday. For Bangladesh, this will be their first World Cup 2019 outing and Mashrafe Mortaza's team will be hoping to increase South African woes. Bangladesh, however, have a few injury worries. Mashrafe Mortaza will be hoping to be fit to captain the team despite suffering a hamstring strain while bowling during their warm-up match against India while Tamim Iqbal, who did not play against India due to a thigh strain, is also expected to be fit.

South Africa too are expected to make a couple of changes from the playing XI that was completely decimated by the English. David Miller was a surprise omission for the World Cup opener and could find himself in the team for the match against Bangladesh as a replacement for Hashim Amla who was hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

Chris Morris could be another player who could be part of the South Africa playing XI. The lanky all-rounder is likely to replace Dwaine Pretorious, who failed to impress with both the bat and ball in the match against England.

Dale Steyn is expected to again miss out with South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, while speaking before the first match, making it clear that the veteran pacer was 80 per cent fit and only expected to return when South Africa face one of the tournament favourites India on June 5.

PROBABLE XI:

South Africa

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Andil Phehlukwayo, Kasigo Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Bangladesh

Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib-al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmadullah, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

SQUADS:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Chris Morris.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(capt), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.