South Africa and Bangladesh will possibly be the clash of the two biggest underachievers in cricket, especially in the limited-overs format. Both sides have had some famous wins over the years, but some disasters as well, more so South Africa, as they have conjured up different ways to exit the World Cup over the years. However, on paper at least, South Africa should be able to go past Bangladesh in their World Cup 2019 clash. The Bangladeshis however may have other ideas.
South Africa and Bangladesh have been facing one another in One-day Internationals since 2002 and the records so far have overwhelmingly been in South Africa's favour.
Matches: 20
South Africa won: 17
Bangladesh won: 3
Tied: 0
No result: 0
Needless to say, South Africa would be enjoying an overwhelming advantage when the two sides meet up in their World Cup 2019 clash.
However, opening day jitters could have a role to play, as South Africa have never been the strongest team mentally, so Bangladesh may well try to create a bit of an upset as they begin their effort in the UK.