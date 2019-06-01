South Africa and Bangladesh will possibly be the clash of the two biggest underachievers in cricket, especially in the limited-overs format. Both sides have had some famous wins over the years, but some disasters as well, more so South Africa, as they have conjured up different ways to exit the World Cup over the years. However, on paper at least, South Africa should be able to go past Bangladesh in their World Cup 2019 clash. The Bangladeshis however may have other ideas.