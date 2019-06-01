 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Bangladesh: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History

Updated: 01 June 2019 11:20 IST

South Africa will be a daunting start for Bangladesh in World Cup 2019.

South Africa and Bangladesh have been facing one another in One-day Internationals since 2002. © AFP

South Africa and Bangladesh will possibly be the clash of the two biggest underachievers in cricket, especially in the limited-overs format. Both sides have had some famous wins over the years, but some disasters as well, more so South Africa, as they have conjured up different ways to exit the World Cup over the years. However, on paper at least, South Africa should be able to go past Bangladesh in their World Cup 2019 clash. The Bangladeshis however may have other ideas.

South Africa and Bangladesh have been facing one another in One-day Internationals since 2002 and the records so far have overwhelmingly been in South Africa's favour.

Matches: 20

South Africa won: 17

Bangladesh won: 3

Tied: 0

No result: 0

Needless to say, South Africa would be enjoying an overwhelming advantage when the two sides meet up in their World Cup 2019 clash.

However, opening day jitters could have a role to play, as South Africa have never been the strongest team mentally, so Bangladesh may well try to create a bit of an upset as they begin their effort in the UK.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 5 Cricket
Highlights
  • South Africa face Bangladesh in their 2nd World Cup 2019 game
  • South Africa and Bangladesh have clashed 20 times in ODIs
  • South Africa have won 17 out of 20 games against Bangladesh
