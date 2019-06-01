South Africa vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

South Africa will be seeking a radical change in fortune when they take on Bangladesh, who will be playing their first match in World Cup 2019. Bangladesh would be hoping that a stung South Africa are still a little shell-shocked by their big loss to England and don't come at them all guns blazing. South Africa, on the other hand, will be doubly determined to iron out their mistakes and get on the points tally as any further losses, even at this early stage, would seriously hamper their chances to qualify for the next round.