9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end Powerplay 1! Full and wide outside off, Shakib jams it out to point. Bangladesh are off to an excellent start. They are 65 for 1 after it.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, it is kept out.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OHHH! Shakib gets carried away there. It is short and outside off, this time Rabada bends his back on this one. Shakib goes after it away from his body but is beaten due to the extra bounce.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You need not run for those! Length and outside off, Shakib stands tall and slaps it through cover-point. It races away. He is off the mark.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on off, Sarkar guides it down to third man and takes one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Loose stroke again! This is full and outside off, the sucker ball. Sarkar goes after it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another length ball and on off, Shakib guides it to point. End of a successful over for South Africa. 2 runs and a wicket from it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on the body, Shakib works it towards square leg.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Fantastic from Duminy! Length and around off, Shakib drives it square on the off side. Duminy dives to his left and saves a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Shakib lunges and keeps it out.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Phehlukwayo strikes first blood! A much-needed one as the two were going great guns. Excellent bowling change by Faf. Phehlukwayo lands it on a length and around off, it pitches and then moves away. Tamim plays inside the line and the ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the mitts of de Kock. AP is delighted. Can South Africa build on this now?
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, Tamim misses his flick. It goes off the pads down towards fine leg for two. Leg byes signaled.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, it has been left alone. Another productive over for Bangladesh.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Saves a run there. Length and around off, Sarkar guides it towards second slip. Faf there dives to his left and stops it.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Caressed! Full and on off, Sarkar creams it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
7.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! For once, the outside edge is not found of Sarkar's bat. Length and otuside off, SS hangs his bat out but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! STREAKY AGAIN! Sarkar's edges are working overtime today. Another length ball and outside off, Sarkar hangs his bat out but the ball flies off the outside edge and to the third man fence. Dealing in boundaries are Bangladesh.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is kept out.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Perfect response from the batter! 50 up for Bangladesh and South Africa are under pressure. Short and on the body, Tamim goes back and powers it through mid-wicket. Another good over for Bangladesh.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Aggression from Ngidi. Not sure if that was needed. Tamim is not happy. He strokes this full ball back towards the bowler. Ngidi collects it and throws it back towards the stumps. Tamim, to protect himself, puts his bat in the way.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, it is kept out.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! Again it is off the edge though. Full and on off again. Sarkar drives it away from his body. The ball takes the inside edge and goes to fine leg for a run.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again, back-t0-back boundaries for Sarkar. Full and on off, Sarkar hits it right off the middle and past the bowler for a boundary.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one to the third man fence. This time it is off the outside edge. Length and outside off, Sarkar ends up playing inside the line. The ball goes off the outside edge and past second slip for a boundary. Runs flowing for Bangladesh here.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Tamim looks to defend it but the ball lobs off what looks like his glove. Quinton de Kock comes running in but cannot get to the ball. Tamim later though points at his arm indicating that it was hitting him there.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Tamim leaves it alone.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Right off the middle. Length ball on off, Tamim gets on his front foot and drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Tamim blocks it with soft hands and looks to take a quick run which was not there. Soumya sends him back and the fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Had he hit then too Tamim would have been safe one feels.
5.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! The bouncer bounces too high! It is short on the body, Tamim ducks under it. The ball keeps rising and goes over Quinton de Kock and to the fence.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls back his length and pitches it on off. The ball goes away with the angle. Tamim just leaves his bat hanging on off stump.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads. It shapes away from the southpaw. Tamim looks to flick but gets hit on the front pad.