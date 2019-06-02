19.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, this time Shakib punches it straight to the man at cover.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Mushfiqur milks it to long off and gets a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Shakib punches it wide of cover and gets one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Shakib blocks it.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Rahim looks to play the paddle shot but he misses it and the ball hits his pad and lobs over the keeper. Quinton de Kock and Imran Tahir go up in huge appeal as they take a leg bye but the umpire is unmoved.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, dear! That is poor from Morris. Tossed up on middle, Rahim plays the sweep. It goes towards Morris at short fine leg but Morris lets it go through him and the ball races away to the fence.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Flatter and on off, Shakib pushes it to the right of Markram who runs and then dives to his right. Saves a run.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pierces the gap nicely! Shortish and just outside off, Shakib waits for the ball to come to him and then cuts it past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Rahim dances down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. He hits it hard towards mid off for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, this is pushed down to long off for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, this is worked through square leg for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rahim drives it but finds covers.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Shakib looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which goes to point on a bounce.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Rahim flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Shakib drives it towards point and gets one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes off for a quick single. Morris has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Mushfiqur blocks it.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a tossed up leg spinner on middle, Rahim turns it to the man at backward square leg.
16.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Shakib blocks it.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut hard! Short and wide outside off once again from Markram. Shakib this time does not miss out on it and cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Shakib taps it back to the bowler.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off, Shakib cuts it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple,
16.2 overs (1 Run) This time flicks the ball off his pad towards square leg and gets one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a floated ball on the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it but to the man at mid-wicket.
15.6 overs (1 Run) 100 comes up for South Africa with that single. Morris sticks to the plan of bowling short. He bowls it on middle and leg, Rahim pulls it in a controlled manner to fine leg and keeps the strike.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, SAL pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahim taps it down to third man for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) This time pulls it with control towards deep square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not the most convincing ways to get the first six of the game but they will take it. A very well directed short ball on the body, Shakib is early in his pull and for a moment it looks like the fine leg fielder can get it. He runs to his right but he cannot get there and the ball just goes over the ropes.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Good shot! Full on off, Shakib drives it past the cover fielder. The man from sweeper cover comes in and mops it up as they take two.