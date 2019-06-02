14.6 overs (0 Run) Very full, just short of yorker on off. Rahim strokes it to the man at mid on. Just the three singles off the over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Dangerous. Back of a length ball pitching on middle and leg. It goes away with the angle. Shakib looks to pull but it just about misses his glove down the leg side. Shakib asks for a wide but the umpire is happy with the ball.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, MR nudges it down to third man and gets a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Oh! Full on off, Shakib goes for the drive but gets an inside edge which misses the stumps and goes to fine leg for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib blocks it off the front foot.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on the body, Shakib pulls it to deep square leg and keeps the strike.
13.5 overs (1 Run) This time he cuts it wide of backward point but there is a man at deep point so he gets just one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Mushfiqur slaps it to JP Duminy at backward point.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps this time. It is on middle and leg, Mushfiqur defends it from within the crease.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Straighter ball outside off, Mushfiqur leaves it alone. The ball rises when it reaches de Kock.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Rahim drives it to the fielder at mid on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the pads, Rahim flicks it slightly uppishly but wide of mid-wicket and gets a run. He'll keep the strike.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Shakib runs it down to third man and rotates the strike.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Mushfiqur pulls it towards backward square leg for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib turns it to square leg and gets a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib defends it off the front foot.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, Shakib pulls it to the man at mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Rahim defends it onto the ground.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Good catch by Quinton de Kock. Once again, the change of bowling works for South Africa. Morris makes an impact straightaway after being brought into the XI. A good short ball and it is very well-directed. Sarkar looks to pull but the ball hurries onto him. It hits the glove and lobs behind towards the keeper. De Kock runs in, dives forward and takes it brilliantly. Sarkar trudges off slowly after getting a start. Both the openers now back in the hut. South Africa back in the game.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Another delivery on the pads, this is flicked to fine leg for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Angled in on the pads, this is worked to fine leg for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Sarkar guides it to point.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and around off, this is guided to point.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Slips this one down the leg side and this has been wided.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Just outside off, Sarkar opens the face and guides it down to third man for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Good bouncer! Short and down the leg side, Sarkar looks to pull but misses. Not wided.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Length delivery on off, Sarkar hits it on the up and over covers for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. They pick up a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Umpire' call. That is very close! Could have gone either way that. A good review by South Africa, they retain it. This is on a length and around middle, comes back in. Sarkar is beaten as he looks to flick. The ball hits the pads. Phehlukwayo is almost celebrating as he appeals. The umpire though shakes his head. Andile wants it reviewed and his skipper does so. Replays show that the ball was clipping the top of leg stump. The batsmen had taken a leg bye as it rolled towards third man.