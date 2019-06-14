 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 14 June 2019 19:17 IST

South Africa and Afghanistan are yet to win a game in the World Cup 2019.

Afghanistan will look to register their first win in World Cup 2019. © AFP

South Africa will lock horns with Afghanistan in their next league stage match in the World Cup 2019 in Cardiff on Saturday. Both the teams are eyeing their first win in the tournament. The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa lost three consecutive matches against England, Bangladesh and India. After that, their fourth World Cup match was washed out after the Proteas were in a spot of bother due to Sheldon Cottrell's early strikes. South Africa have lost their spearhead, Dale Steyn due to injury. For Afghanistan, though they have impressed the cricketing fraternity with their spirited performances, their batting has let them down in the tournament. Their batsmen are unable to put runs on the board and that is why they are at the bottom of the points table. A win against Afghanistan can change the fortunes of South Africa in the tournament. On the other hand, Afghanistan will look to pounce on vulnerable South African middle order.

When is the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 15, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match be played?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Wales.

What time does the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match begin?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will begin at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Afghanistan, Match 21 Cricket
Highlights
  • Afghanistan have lost their first three games at the World Cup 2019
  • They will play South Africa on Saturday in Cardiff
  • South Africa and Afghanistan are yet to win a game in this World Cup
