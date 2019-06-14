 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan Steps Up His Recovery Efforts, Sweats Out In The Gym

Updated: 14 June 2019 23:13 IST

Shikhar Dhawan posted a video of him sweating it out in the gym with a plastered thumb.

World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan Steps Up His Recovery Efforts, Sweats Out In The Gym
Shikhar Dhawan was seen doing leg exercises as India get ready to take on Pakistan on Sunday. © Twitter

Virat Kohli on Thursday had said that he hopes Shikhar Dhawan's injury will heal quickly and he will be available for Team India's league matches in the latter part of World Cup 2019. Looks like the left-hander has taken inspiration from Kohli's comments and has stepped up his recovery efforts so that he can get back on the field as quickly as possible. Dhawan posted a video of him sweating it out in the gym with a plastered thumb. Along with the video, the 33-year old shared a message thanking his fans for their best wishes.

"You can make these situations your nightmare or use it (as) an opportunity to bounce back. Thank you for all the recovery messages from everyone," Dhawan wrote alongside the video.

Dhawan was seen doing leg exercises as India get ready to take on Pakistan in a marquee clash in Manchester on Sunday.

Dhawan suffered the injury after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery during his 109-ball 117 knock against Australia.

Rishabh Pant, who was initially ignored for Dinesh Karthik when the 15-member squad was picked, has been named as standby and is expected to fly in to England as cover.

"Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we'll assess and see. Hopefully he'll be available for the later half and the semi-finals. He's motivated, we wanted to keep him back," Kohli had said after their New Zealand tie was called off on Thursday due to rain and a wet outfield.

Dhawan was back to his sublime best against Australia when he struck his 17th ODI hundred, a crisp 117 off 109 balls.

Dhawan will be monitored by the team management for the next 10 to 12 days before a call is taken on the opener.

"We will take at least 10-12 days to take a call on Shikhar's condition. We don't want to rule out a precious player like him," India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar had said on the eve of India's clash against the Kiwis.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan India India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket Virat Kohli Virat Kohli
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan posted a video of his workout on social media
  • Virat Kohli was hopeful that Shikhar Dhawan's injury will heal quickly
  • Shikhar Dhawan injured his left thumb against Australia on June 9
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan Could Struggle In Slips After Recovering From Injury, Feels India Fielding Coach
Shikhar Dhawan Could Struggle In Slips After Recovering From Injury, Feels India Fielding Coach
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Gives Update On Shikhar Dhawan
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Gives Update On Shikhar Dhawan's Injury
India Will Miss Injured Shikhar Dhawan, Says Ross Taylor
India Will Miss Injured Shikhar Dhawan, Says Ross Taylor
World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
After Shikhar Dhawan Injury, Kapil Dev Says Leave Choice Of Opener To Selectors
After Shikhar Dhawan Injury, Kapil Dev Says Leave Choice Of Opener To Selectors
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.