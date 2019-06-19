Injured Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out Of World Cup, Rishabh Pant Replaces Him

Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his left thumb during the World Cup 2019 league match with Australia, has been ruled out of the tournament. The left-hander suffered the injury when a rising delivery from Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins hit him awkwardly in the early phase of his match-winning innings of 117 off 109 balls. Dhawan didn't come out to field after that innings and also missed India's next two group games against New Zealand and arch-rivals Pakistan. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant , who had been flown to England as a cover for Shikhar Dhawan, has been named his replacement.

"Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19," the BCCI tweeted on Wednesday.

"Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team's match versus Australia," the BCCI added.

Speaking after New Zealand game, India skipper Virat Kohli had said, "He's (Dhawan) gonna be in a plaster for a couple of weeks and then, we'll assess where he stands. Hopefully he heals quickly and should be available for the latter half of our league stages, and the semifinals as well."

The BCCI in a statement had said, "Team India opening batsman Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored.

"Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the league match against Australia on Sunday."

Pant was brought in as cover for him after the team management decided to wait on Dhawan's recovery but assessment of the injury this week did not throw up encouraging results.

As a consequence, the 21-year-old Pant, whose omission from the original squad had kicked up a storm given his exceptional form in the past one year, has got the big break.

His addition to the side was backed by the likes of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Pant had scored impressive hundreds during the Test tours of England and Australia. He also enjoyed a good run in the IPL last month.

