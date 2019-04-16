 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Shikhar Dhawan Backs Team India To Perform Well In World Cup

Updated: 16 April 2019 17:13 IST

Shikhar Dhawan along with Rohit Sharma will carry the onus of Team India's opening in World Cup 2019.

Shikhar Dhawan Backs Team India To Perform Well In World Cup
Shikhar Dhawan made a statement with an unbeaten 97 runs. © AFP

Shikhar Dhawan made a statement with an unbeaten 97 runs knock for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 a few days before India's World Cup squad was announced. Dhawan along with Rohit Sharma will carry the onus of India's opening with KL Rahul as a back-up option and the southpaw believes his national team will perform well in the marquee tournament as they have a "very strong side". The MSK Prasad-headed selection committee Monday named a 15-member squad, which will be led by Virat Kohli, with Rohit Sharma being his deputy. Dinesh Karthik pipped Rishabh Pant in the fight for the second wicket-keeper's slot.

"For the world cup we have a very good and a strong side and we are looking forward to the competition. We will perform really well once we get there," Dhawan said.

Talking about his IPL side Delhi Capitals, who are currently placed second on the points table with five wins from eight games, Dhawan said the experience of coach Ricky Ponting and advisor Sourav Ganguly is helping the side.

"The support of the coaches Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly... Their experience as a captain along with the belief they instill in us is great. At the same time the young boys in our team are also getting mature."

"It has been a good season for us. It's a clean slate for the Delhi franchise, new name, new adminstration, support staff everyone was new. Our team is strong and is a balanced side with the overseas and Indian players. The way we are performing is good."

The stylish opener missed out on his maiden century of the season when teammate Colin Ingram hit a six to give Capitals a seven-wicket victory, but Dhawan has no regrets.

"I was not thinking of the century, it was more important to win the match. At that time it was important to hold on to my wicket and take the team over the line because we had lost a couple of matches from a winning position."

"People are only seeing that I missed my century by three runs but they should also see that I score a 97. If I have scored it once I can score it ten times more," Dhawan said.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Rohit Sharma Lokesh Rahul Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dhawan along with Rohit will carry the onus of Team India's opening
  • The southpaw believes his national team will perform well
  • Delhi Capitals are currently placed second on the points table
Related Articles
IPL Highlights, SRH vs DC IPL Score: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris Star As Delhi Capitals Beat SunRisers Hyderabad By 39 Runs
IPL Highlights, SRH vs DC IPL Score: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris Star As Delhi Capitals Beat SunRisers Hyderabad By 39 Runs
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Shah Rukh Khan Posts Special Message For Sourav Ganguly After KKR
Shah Rukh Khan Posts Special Message For Sourav Ganguly After KKR's Loss To Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Tricky Conditions At Home Against Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Tricky Conditions At Home Against Kolkata Knight Riders
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan's Scoring Rate Not "Ideal," Says Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.