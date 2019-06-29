 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Nakal Karna Chaploosi Hai": Sheldon Cottrell Reacts After Mohammed Shami Mimics His Salute Celebrations

Updated: 29 June 2019 12:28 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Mohammed Shami mimicked Sheldon Cottrell's salute celebration in India's previous World Cup 2019 match against West Indies.

"Nakal Karna Chaploosi Hai": Sheldon Cottrell Reacts After Mohammed Shami Mimics His Salute Celebrations
Mohammed Shami mimicking Sheldon Cottrell's salute celebrations in the West Indies vs India match. © Twitter

Sheldon Cottrell on Friday reacted to Indian speedster Mohammed Shami mimicking his salute celebrations in the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match. Mohammed Shami on Thursday had imitated Sheldon Cottrell's wicket-taking celebration after he fell prey to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 30th overs of West Indies innings which India won by 125 runs. Sheldon Cottrell, however, took the joke in lightly and came up with a humorous reply. Cottrell, on his Twitter handle, said that the whole episode between the duo was "great fun".

"Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai," Cottrell tweeted.

Shami's performance in two of his outings in World Cup 2019 has been spectacular. He has claimed 8 wickets in two matches against Afghnaistan and West Indies.

Shami took a hat-trick in the 50th over of Afghanistan's innings and became just the second Indian after Chetan Sharma to achieve the feat in any World Cup match.

Earlier in India's innings, it was Cottrell who dismissed Mohammed Shami for a duck in the 49th over and celebrated in his trademark style while Shami was on his way back to the dressing room.

Notably, Cottrell, who is a soldier in the Jamaican Defence Force, once revealed that his trademark celebration is nothing but his way of showing respect to the Jamaican Armed Forces.

West Indies will now only play for pride as they are almost out of the semi-finals race with just three points off seven games. While, India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament, winning five games of their six outings with one against New Zealand being washed out.

India will next play hosts England in Birmingham on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Scott Cameron Sheldon Shane Cottrell Sheldon Cottrell Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami World Cup 2019 West Indies vs India, Match 34 Cricket
