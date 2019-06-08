 
Former South Africa Captain Weighs In On AB de Villiers International Comeback Row

Updated: 08 June 2019 10:47 IST

AB de Villiers decision to reverse his retirement evoked a certain debate between cricket fraternity fans and media.

AB de Villiers decision to reverse his retirement was barred by CSA © AFP

AB de Villiers decision to reverse his retirement was barred by the Cricket South Africa management and it evoked a certain debate between cricket fraternity, fans and media. Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock is the recent to voice his thoughts on AB de Villiers decision as he suggested it would have been disruptive if South Africa's former star would have been allowed to make a comeback just before the World Cup 2019. Pollock, the South African pace legend, also said if de Villiers would have been found available for the World Cup 2019 a little earlier, it would have been better for the team.

"If it did come just as the (World Cup) team was about to be announced, that's quite disruptive from a team perspective," Pollock was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"If we do find out he was available, maybe he should have spoken up a little earlier. That would have been good," he added.

De Villiers had surprised South African officials when he made an announcement on social media last year that he was retiring from international cricket following a successful comeback in a Test series against Australia.

"For Faf du Plessis and Ottis Gibson to share AB's desire to be included in the squad on the day we announced our World Cup squad on April 18 was a shock to all of us," said Zondi.

"At no point in the year that he had retired did he make himself available for selection. It was no option when I received the news on the day of the squad announcement, our squad was finalised and confirmed. AB is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, but above all else, we have to stay true to our morals and principles, there is no regret in the decision."

The 35-year-old represented South Africa in three editions of the 50-over World Cup, De Villiers has scored 1,207 runs in 23 matches with a highest knock of 162 runs (not out).

South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers World Cup 2019 Cricket
