Australia were boosted by the return of two of their star players in David Warner and Steve Smith ahead of the World Cup 2019. The duo joined the team after completing their ban for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. While Warner has impressed one and all with his fine form, Steve Smith has failed to live up to expectations. Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne believes this is because of the way the Australian think-tank has used Smith in the batting order. With Warner opening the innings with Australian captain Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja batting at number three, Smith has been forced to bat down the order and his inability to hit the big shots straightaway is what costing Australia crucial runs at the back end.

Shane Warne took to Twitter to express his displeasure at Smith's batting position in the ongoing World Cup 2019.

I will continue to say this. Smith must bat 3, there is no question about it. He is pure class and I just can't understand why the Aussies won't leave him there for every game ! Smith can adapt to any situation and bowlers fear him, plus he's just pure class ! So why isn't he ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 25, 2019

Warne further mentioned that Australia are about 50 runs short against England at Lord's thanks to "poor decision making with their batting".

Game on now as Aust have thrown away a huge advantage and allowed England to get back into the game with some poor decision making with their batting and look to be 50 runs short. Having said that, the new ball will do a lot ! I hope Cummins and Starc take the new ball — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 25, 2019

Steve Smith has scores of 1, 73, 10, 69, 73 and 18 in the World Cup 2019 so far. He played majority of these innings coming in at a time when the team required him to go for the big ones from ball one.

Australia are currently in second position in the points table with 10 points in six matches so far.