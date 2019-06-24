 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Sarfaraz, We Are Sorry": Pakistan Fans, Team Unite After Poor Start To World Cup 2019

Updated: 24 June 2019 11:14 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed signed autographs for Pakistan fans while a spectator brought a "Sarfaraz We Are Sorry" banner to the Pakistan vs South Africa match.

Pakistan fan apologises to skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed © Twitter

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed led his side to a victory over South Africa on Sunday after a poor start to their World Cup 2019 campaign. Sarfaraz Ahmed and his side were openly criticised for their poor start at the World Cup 2019, which included a drubbing against arch-rivals India. Pakistan pace spearhead Mohammad Amir and many other members also appealed to the fans, not to "use bad words for the players". But after a rough last week the Pakistan fans and team were seen uniting after their World Cup 2019 match win against South Africa as Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen giving autographs to his fans.

A picture of a fan, who brought the banner of "Sarfaraz We Are Sorry", to the Pakistan vs South Africa match is also doing rounds on social media.

Many Pakistan fans have also took to social media to apologise to Sarfaraz Ahmed and his side for crying foul against them.

Among a few incidents, Sarfaraz Ahmed's fitness was criticised by the fans. He was also trolled for yawning during the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match.

Senior Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza were also criticized for a video which showed the couple partying with a few other team members.

However, Pakistan's win against South Africa has seen things calm down and the side still remains in the semi-finals contention.

Pakistan will next take on table-toppers New Zealand, followed by Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed World Cup 2019 Cricket
