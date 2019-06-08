 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan's Identical Start To 1992 World Cup Triumph Leaves Fans Amused

Updated: 08 June 2019 09:45 IST

Some fans believe it is an indication that Pakistan will repeat their 1992 World Cup history.

Pakistan
Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan have not made the greatest start to the World Cup 2019 © AFP

Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan have not made the greatest start to their World Cup 2019 campaign but it co-incidentally replicates to their 1992 World Cup triumph. With the match against Sri Lanka on Friday at the County Ground in Bristol abandoned, Pakistan have now accounted for a loss, a win and a match which had no result in the World Cup 2019. In a similar round-robin format during the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan lost their first match against the West Indies, before winning against Zimbabwe while their third match against England was called-off.

Pakistan's early show in the World Cup 2019 has left the fans amused with some calling it interesting and others cautioning teams not to take the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side lightly.

Some fans also believe it is an indication that Pakistan will repeat their 1992 World Cup history.

However, its about to time to tell, which one of the fans prediction comes out on top.

Till then enjoy the engaging tweets and prediction from fans here:

Pakistan will play their next match against Australia in the World Cup 2019 at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday.

Pakistan had lost their fourth match in the 1992 World Cup, which was against arch-rivals India by 43 runs.

However, Sarfaraz Ahmed has confident in his team to do well against the defending champions.

"We wanted to play the match, unfortunately we couldn't do anything. We'll take one point before the Australia match. Momentum was very high after the England match. Unfortunately, we didn't play today. We have a confident side so hopefully we'll do well against Australia," Ahmed said after the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match was called off.

Pakistan currently sit fourth on the World Cup 2019 points table with three points to their name.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan have not made the greatest start to World Cup 2019
  • Pakistan will play their next match against Australia
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed has confident in his team to do well against Australia
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Rain Washes Out Pakistan-Sri Lanka Match, Both Teams Get A Point Each
World Cup 2019: Rain Washes Out Pakistan-Sri Lanka Match, Both Teams Get A Point Each
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Abandoned Due To Rain In Bristol
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Abandoned Due To Rain In Bristol
World Cup 2019: West Indies Legend Congratulates Pakistan For Beating Strong England Team
World Cup 2019: West Indies Legend Congratulates Pakistan For Beating Strong England Team
Jofra Archer, Jason Roy Fined For Breaching Code of Conduct
Jofra Archer, Jason Roy Fined For Breaching Code of Conduct
World Cup 2019: Joe Root Calls For Calm After England
World Cup 2019: Joe Root Calls For Calm After England's Shock Loss To Pakistan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.