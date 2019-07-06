Sanjay Manjrekar became a target for social media trolls after Ravindra Jadeja claimed a wicket in his first over of World Cup 2019. Jadeja struck while the former India batsman was on-air commentating on the Sri Lanka vs India match at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Before India's World Cup 2019 clash against Bangladesh, Sanjay Manjrekar, speaking to IANS, had said that he is not a big fan of "bits and pieces" players , which he said Ravindra Jadeja was at this moment. The comments didn't got down too well with the India all-rounder, who snapped back at Manjrekar , tweeting that he had "enough of your verbal diarrhea".

Fans came flooding in to make light of the whole situation and trolled the cricketer-turned-commentator with some hilarious memes.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar was quoted as saying by IANS on July 1 (Monday).

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea. @sanjaymanjrekar," was Jadeja's retort.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Jadeja didn't feature in any of the playing XI in India's last eight matches at World Cup 2019. However, he made valuable contributions with remarkable efforts as a substitute fielder on various occasions.

Spinner Jadeja, who was included in the playing XI in place of fast bowler Mohammed Shami, struck in his first over after Kusal Mendis was stumped by MS Dhoni.

Despite opting to bat, Sri Lanka were reduced to 53 for three in 10.4 overs in their last World Cup 2019 league stage match.

Jasprit Bumrah struck twice to give India an early advantage in Leeds.