India and Pakistan will add another chapter to their cricketing rivalry when the arch-rivals face-off in a World Cup 2019 league stage match in Manchester on Sunday. Ahead of the high-octane clash, television advertisements on both sides of the border have become a topic of debate. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza , who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, took to Twitter and slammed the upsetting ads that are doing the rounds on TV and social media. "Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already!It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !!," Sania Mirza tweeted.

A World Cup advertisement by a Pakistani channel featuring a spoof using an Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman lookalike as a prop has not gone down well with the Indian twitterati, many of whom have termed the "mocking" act "cheap" and "shameful".

The advertisement latches on to the conversation the IAF pilot had with the Pakistani side in captivity after his MiG-21 Bison was downed during an aerial dogfight on February 27 after the Balakot airstrike.

The 33-second ad shows a model in a blue India jersey, sporting Varthaman's trademark moustache. He is seen repeating Abhinandan's viral remarks, "I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this" to the questions asked on India's strategy for the match.

In India, on the other hand, the host broadcaster has been running an ad where an Indian supporter calls himself Pakistan's father, referring to India's domination over their rivals in the World Cup.

The match in Manchester will be the 7th World Cup meeting between India and Pakistan. India maintain a 6-0 record against Pakistan in cricket's showpiece event.