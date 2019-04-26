 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sam Billings Out Of England Squad Due To Shoulder Injury, Ben Foakes To Replace Him

Updated: 26 April 2019 18:46 IST
Sam Billings dislocated his left shoulder while fielding and is no longer part of the England squad.

Sam Billings had been included in the England squad to face Ireland and Pakistan in May © AFP

English wicketkeeper batsman Sam Billings has dislocated his left shoulder against Glamorgan at the Sophia in Cardiff on Thursday. Billings returned from the IPL, where he plays for current leaders Chennai Super Kings, to represent Kent in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Due to the injury, he will now be missing the one-off ODI against Ireland on the 3rd of May, and the Vitality IT20 against Pakistan on the 5th of May. In IPL 2019, he played one game, against the SunRisers Hyderabad on the 17th of April, where he was dismissed on a duck by Khaleel Ahmed.

Billings has played 22 games in the IPL, where he's scored 334 runs, averaging 17.57 at a strike rate of 133.6. His best score is 56 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai last year  

Billings, who was included in the squad that will face Ireland and Pakistan, was excluded from the 15-member squad that will represent England at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Billings will now see a consultant on Friday to ascertain the graveness of the injury.

His most recent contribution in an international game for England was in a T20I game against West Indies in March this year, where he scored an 87 off 47 balls with a strike rate of 185.1.

His replacement is the 26-year old wicketkeeper batsman Ben Foakes. If he does play, it will be his debut ODI. Foakes has represented England in 5 Test Matches, scoring a total of 332 runs with an average of 41.5. He scored a century on debut, 107 against Sri Lanka on November 2018, which made him the 20th Englishman to do so.

Comments
Highlights
  • Billings dislocated his left shoulder on Thursday
  • Ben Foakes has been picked as his replacement in the England squad
  • Billings played one match for CSK in IPL 2019
