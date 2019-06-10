 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: South Africa Face West Indies In Must-Win Clash

Updated:10 June 2019 14:17 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, SA vs WI, Live Score: South Africa lost all their previous matches.

South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: South Africa Face West Indies In Must-Win Clash
SA vs WI Live Cricket World Cup Score: South Africa will look to bounce back in the tournament © AFP

South Africa, minus the services of their premier fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi, will face a powerful West Indies side in a must-win World Cup 2019 clash for the former at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday. South Africa, who have made the worst possible start at the World Cup, losing three matches on the trot, need to win their last six matches in the round-robin format to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals. However, it will be a huge ask for South Africa as the West Indies have shown intent with the bat and ball in their previous two matches. So far, nothing has been going South Africa's way as pacer Dale Steyn has been ruled out due to injury while Lungi Ngidi is also unfit for the game on Monday. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between South Africa vs West Indies, Straight from The Rose Bowl, Southampton

  • 14:17 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the match between South Africa and West Indies. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs South Africa vs West Indies, Match 15 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.