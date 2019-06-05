South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: South Africa Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against India
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, SA vs IND, Live Score: South Africa skipper Faf du Plesis won the toss and elected to bat against India.
Virat Kohli-led Team India will finally begin their World Cup 2019 campaign when they taken on a beleaguered South Africa at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. India are the only team left in the tournament to have not played a match yet and they will be up against a South African team struggling for form and with plenty of injury worries. The Proteas are going through a mini-crisis after losing their opening two matches -- to England and Bangladesh, respectively -- and a loss against India could spell doom for South Africa. The two-time world champions plan to push South Africa towards elimination in Southampton by deploying a feared bowling line-up led by Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked one-day international bowler in the world. Jasprit Bumrah is ably supported by fellow quicks Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya. Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal lend variety to India's attack, but their primary weapon in seaming English conditions will be the pace bowlers. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 14:33 (IST)Jun 05, 2019South Africa skipper Faf du Plesis wins the toss and opts to bat against India.
- 14:26 (IST)Jun 05, 2019Sun is shining bright in Southampton and there is bit of grass covering on the pitch but it will not offer enough movement to the fast bowlers as it is not green grass. Shaun Pollack says it might be a two-paced wicket as it has uneven covering of grass. Also, since sun is shinning bright it will break the wicket down and will assist the spinners as the match progresses.
- 14:16 (IST)Jun 05, 2019After the warm-up, Indian players have joined the huddle to discuss their strategies for one last time before the match.
- 14:01 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
- 13:59 (IST)Jun 05, 2019Kagiso Rabada is leading the South Africa bowling in the nets as well.
- 13:51 (IST)Jun 05, 2019Indian players have arrived at the ground to take on the Proteas.
