Virat Kohli-led Team India will finally begin their World Cup 2019 campaign when they taken on a beleaguered South Africa at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. India are the only team left in the tournament to have not played a match yet and they will be up against a South African team struggling for form and with plenty of injury worries. The Proteas are going through a mini-crisis after losing their opening two matches -- to England and Bangladesh, respectively -- and a loss against India could spell doom for South Africa. The two-time world champions plan to push South Africa towards elimination in Southampton by deploying a feared bowling line-up led by Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked one-day international bowler in the world. Jasprit Bumrah is ably supported by fellow quicks Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya. Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal lend variety to India's attack, but their primary weapon in seaming English conditions will be the pace bowlers. (LIVE SCORECARD)