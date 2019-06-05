 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: South Africa Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against India

Updated:05 June 2019 14:47 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, SA vs IND, Live Score: South Africa skipper Faf du Plesis won the toss and elected to bat against India.

South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: South Africa Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against India
SA vs IND Live Cricket World Cup Score: South Africa will be batting first against India in Southampton. © ICC

Virat Kohli-led Team India will finally begin their World Cup 2019 campaign when they taken on a beleaguered South Africa at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. India are the only team left in the tournament to have not played a match yet and they will be up against a South African team struggling for form and with plenty of injury worries. The Proteas are going through a mini-crisis after losing their opening two matches -- to England and Bangladesh, respectively -- and a loss against India could spell doom for South Africa. The two-time world champions plan to push South Africa towards elimination in Southampton by deploying a feared bowling line-up led by Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked one-day international bowler in the world. Jasprit Bumrah is ably supported by fellow quicks Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya. Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal lend variety to India's attack, but their primary weapon in seaming English conditions will be the pace bowlers. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between South Africa vs India, Straight from The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

  • 14:47 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(capt), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 14:35 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Hashim Amla is back in the playing XI for South Africa. 
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    South Africa skipper Faf du Plesis wins the toss and opts to bat against India. 
  • 14:26 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Sun is shining bright in Southampton and there is bit of grass covering on the pitch but it will not offer enough movement to the fast bowlers as it is not green grass. Shaun Pollack says it might be a two-paced wicket as it has uneven covering of grass. Also, since sun is shinning bright it will break the wicket down and will assist the spinners as the match progresses.
  • 14:16 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    After the warm-up, Indian players have joined the huddle to discuss their strategies for one last time before the match.
  • 14:01 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
  • 13:59 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Kagiso Rabada is leading the South Africa bowling in the nets as well.
  • 13:58 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
  • 13:51 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Indian players have arrived at the ground to take on the Proteas.
  • 13:45 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 between South Africa and India from The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton Cricket South Africa vs India, Match 8 World Cup 2019 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    World Cup Live Score: South Africa vs India, Match 8 at Southampton
    World Cup Live Score: South Africa vs India, Match 8 at Southampton
    Prayers Offered For India
    Prayers Offered For India's Success In Opening World Cup Match Against South Africa
    Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: India Probable Playing XI, South Africa Probable Playing XI
    Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: India Probable Playing XI, South Africa Probable Playing XI
    World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Has "A Good Laugh" Ahead Of The World Cup Opener With South Africa
    World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Has "A Good Laugh" Ahead Of The World Cup Opener With South Africa
    India vs South Africa: Imran Tahir, South African Player To Watch Out For
    India vs South Africa: Imran Tahir, South African Player To Watch Out For
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.