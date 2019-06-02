 
Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: World Cup Live: Tamim Departs After A Strong Start Against South Africa

Updated:02 June 2019 15:53 IST
Live Cricket Score 2019 World Cup, SA vs BAN, ICC Cricket Live Score: Captain Faf du Plessis has asked his side to make amends for the painful start.

SA vs BAN Live Cricket World Cup Score: After starting cautiously, Bangladesh openers became aggressive.
SA vs BAN Live Cricket World Cup Score: After starting cautiously, Bangladesh openers became aggressive. © ICC

South Africa started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 104-run loss to England in the tournament opener on Thursday. The Faf du Plessis-led side will look to seal a desperate win against a temperamental Bangladesh at the same venue - Kennington Oval, London, on Saturday. Bangladesh, who lost to India by 95 runs in World Cup warm-up, will look to give a batting-struggling South Africa tough competition. However, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has asked his side to make amends for the painful start. South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at The Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer's pace and bounce, their run chase never got going. Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa's bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start. But they have a chance to get back on track when they return to the Oval to face Bangladesh and Du Plessis says now is not the time to panic. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between South Africa vs Bangladesh, Straight from Kennington Oval, London.

  • 15:53 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Another beautiful shot from Soumya Sarkar. He played that in the air but away from the cover fielder, the ball raced away to the ropes.
  • 15:51 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Andile Phehlukwayo hits Soumya Sarkar's pads, the umpire has turned it down. South Africa have gone for the review. The replay shows there was no bat involved but wicket was umpire's call and Sarkar survives.
  • 15:47 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Kagiso Rabada offer width once again and Shakib Al Hasan opens his account with a four towards point.
  • 15:43 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Bowling change by Faf du Plesis pays immediate reward as Andile Phehlukwayo bowls a good outswinging deliver leaving Tamim Iqbal with no choice but play at it. The ball takes outside edge of his bat and Quinton de Kock does the rest behind the stumps.
  • 15:40 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Pure timing from Soumya Sarkar. That shot made look Rabada ordinary. No feet movement from Srakar but he timed his cover drive to perfection.
  • 15:36 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    What a reply from the batsman. Ngidi pitches that shot and Tamim realised the length quickly and pulled it towards mid-wicket fence.
  • 15:34 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Lungi Ngidi shows his frustration there. Tamim Iqbal hits it straight back to the bowler and Ngidi targets the stumps, Tamim had no option but to put his bat in the way to protect himself.
  • 15:30 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Nice and full from Ngidi and Soumya Sarkar gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it straight down, away from the bowler for a four.
  • 15:27 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Kagiso Rabada bowled half-way down the pitch and ball sailed over batsman and keeper's head for a four. Freebies for Bangladesh and they won't mind it at all.
  • 15:26 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Brilliant comeback ball from  Lungi Ngidi and almost got South Africa the breakthrough. Soumya Sarkar was totally out of shape playing that shot but was lucky that it went between first and second slip and raced away to the third man fence.
  • 15:23 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Similar delivery gets the same punishment. Ngidi persisted with his short length ball and Soumya Sarkar dispatched that in the same area for same result.
  • 15:22 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Lungi Ngidi goes short, the ball didn't bounce that much and Soumya Sarkar got in the position quickly and pulled that towards midwicket for a glorious four.
  • 15:20 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Kagiso Rabada bowls outside off stump, Tamim Iqbal tries an expensive drive, gets an inside edge, the ball runs to the leg side and the batsmen complete two runs.
  • 15:13 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Both Bangladesh batsmen are playing cautiously against Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi who have attacked the stumps beautifully so far.
  • 15:01 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar are out in the middle to start Bangladesh's proceedings. Lungi Ngidi to open the attack for South Africa.
  • 14:48 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
  • 14:43 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    South Africa win toss, opt to bowl against Bangladesh at Kennington Oval, London.
  • 14:29 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Hello and welcome to out live coverage of the World Cup 2019 Match 5 between South Africa and Bangladesh at Kennington Oval, London.
