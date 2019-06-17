Rohit Sharma, after demolishing Pakistani bowlers during his World Cup 2019 league match-winning knock of 140 on Sunday, once again stole the show with his witty response during post-match press conference, sending all the journalists into splits. Rohit was replying to a question put up by a Pakistani journalist, who asked the Indian vice-captain: "What will you suggest to Pakistani batsmen, to come out of this crisis?" To which Rohit replied "Agra main Pakistan ka coach bana to bilkul bataunga (If I become Pakistan's coach, I will definitely tell them)".

Rohit Sharma: "If I ever become the coach for Pakistan, I will tell them"#INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/brrETRKGiu — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 17, 2019

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma decimated the Pakistani bowlers during his fluent innings, hitting them to all parts of the ground.

Rohit and KL Rahul, who came to open the innings in place of injured Shikhar Dhawan, registered a record opening partnership as they became the first pair to add 100-run opening-wicket stand for India in a World Cup match against Pakistan.

They went on to add 136 runs for the first wicket before Wahab Riaz stuck in the 24th over to give Pakistan a much-needed breakthrough.

This century against Pakistan was Rohit's second of World Cup 2019 and 24th of his One Day International (ODI) career which was studded with 17 boundaries, including three hits over the fence.

Talking about his century Rohit at the post-match interview said, "When you're set you want to get as many runs as possible, so it was a disappointment when I got out. I wasn't thinking about the double hundred, trust me. It was a good pitch and I wanted to continue batting as long as possible.

"We wanted to kill the game there with our partnership, but unfortunately I got out at the wrong time," he added.

With this win India have added one more win to their unbeaten record against Pakistan in World Cup cricket, making it 7-0.

India now have seven points, courtesy three wins and a washout, from four games and have moved to third place in the point table.

India will next play Afghanistan on June 22 in The Rose Bowl, Southampton and a win will take them even closer to the top-four finish.