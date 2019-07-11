 
"Be Strong": Rohit Sharma Signal To Ravindra Jadeja During Spectacular Knock. Watch

Updated: 11 July 2019 00:20 IST

Ravidra Jadeja's fighting knock got India tantalisingly close to the target but it wasn't enough to get India over the line in the semi-final.

Ravindra Jadeja's fighting half-century went in-vain as India lost the World Cup 2019 semi-final © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja's fighting half-century went in-vain as India lost the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand by 18 runs on Wednesday. Ravindra Jadeja's much-needed knock got India tantalisingly close to the target after India lost their top order inside 100 runs to some impressive bowling by New Zealand. After Jadeja reached his half-century and celebrated, Rohit Sharma gestured towards him from the dressing the room. The video of Rohit Sharma's gesture is going viral and winning over the internet.

New Zealand stunned India to reach their second successive World Cup final as they survived Ravindra Jadeja's late heroics to clinch a thrilling 18-run win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Two-time world champions India lost key batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for just one run each.

They slumped to five for three in pursuit of a target of 240 and were 24 for four when Dinesh Karthik was out.

India, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were all but beaten at 92 for six when Jadeja came in to bat alongside MS Dhoni.

The pair gave India hope during a World Cup record seventh-wicket stand of 116, all-rounder Jadeja boldly leading the way with 77.

Jadeja hit well-struck sixes off both Jimmy Neesham and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner during a 39-ball fifty.

With 10 overs left, India were 150 for six and needing a further 90 runs off the final 60 balls of the innings.

Jadeja got them closer with a superb straight six off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and, with five overs left, the target was down to 52.

But left-hander Jadeja's 59-ball innings, featuring four fours and four sixes, ended when he skyed Boult to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

The match finished with three balls to spare when Chahal edged to wicketkeeper Tom Latham, a review confirming his dismissal and New Zealand's shock victory.

(With AFP Inputs)

