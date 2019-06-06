 
Rohit Sharma Finds Unique Way To Congratulate Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated: 06 June 2019 19:18 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal claimed four wickets in India's victory over South Africa.

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal were the stars of India's win over the Proteas. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal played a pertinent role in India's World Cup 2019 win over South Africa on Wednesday in Southampton. Chahal trapped the South African batsmen with his leg-spin, as he took four wickets for 51 runs in the match. Chahal's spell restricted the Proteas for a modest total of 227. The Indian batsmen opted for a cautious approach to the chase after Kagiso Rabada sent Shikhar Dhawan back to the pavilion when the team's total was just 13 runs. India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma then took the responsibility of finishing the match and remained unbeaten after scoring his 23rd One-day International (ODI) century. Apart from Rohit and Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah impressed with the ball by sending back both the South African openers cheaply.

After chasing down the total, Chahal along with other members of the team came down to congratulate the 32-year-old Rohit for his magnificent knock. 

Rohit, on Thursday shared a picture on his Instagram account of him shaking hands with Chahal.

Well bowled Chahal babu, but apna daat ???? sambhal le.

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

"Well bowled Chahal babu, but apna daat sambhal le," Rohit wrote on his post.

The current form of both these players will be crucial for team India, as they gear up to take on Australia on Sunday at the Oval. While India has played just the one match in the World Cup 2019 so far, Australia has already defeated Afghanistan in their opening game and were playing the West Indies on Thursday.

Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah India India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket South Africa vs India, Match 8
Highlights
  • Chahal's spell restricted the Proteas for a modest total of 227.
  • Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten after scoring his 23rd ODI ton.
  • India will take on Australia in their next game on Sunday.
