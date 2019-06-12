 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Rishabh Pant To Fly In As Cover For Shikhar Dhawan: Report

Updated: 12 June 2019 10:14 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

The BCCI is still hopeful that India opener Shikhar Dhawan will recover from his injury in two to three weeks.

Rishabh Pant To Fly In As Cover For Shikhar Dhawan: Report
Rishabh Pant was ignored when the 15-member squad was picked. © AFP

Young Rishabh Pant is set to go to England as cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan even though the latter will continue to stay with the team and undergo treatment for his injury. Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that Pant has already been told that he needs to get ready to leave for England at the earliest. Rishabh Pant is yet to be named as replacement for Shikhar Dhawan as the BCCI is still hopeful that the India opener Shikhar Dhawan will recover from his injury in two to three weeks.

The BCCI in a statement said: "Team India opening batsman Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored.

"Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the league match against Australia on Sunday."

Pant, who was initially ignored for Dinesh Karthik when the 15-member squad was picked, will be packing his bags and leaving for the UK. While it is unlikely that the 21-year old will be initially available for selection, a call will be taken looking into Dhawan's progress.

Dhawan suffered his injury after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery during his 109-ball 117 knock against Australia. While the X-ray didn't show any fracture, CT scan revealed otherwise and Dhawan was taken to a specialist for further assessment.

Coming to Pant, there was a lot of hoopla over his omission from the World Cup squad with former India captain Sourav Ganguly going to the extent of saying that Virat Kohli and Co. will miss the big-hitting keeper-batsman in the mega event.

England batsman Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Pant should be flown in the moment the seriousness of Dhawan's injury came to light.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Rishabh Pant World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant is expected to go to England as cover for Shikhar Dhawan
  • Dhawan will continue to stay with the team and undergo treatment
  • BCCI is still hopeful that the India opener will recover in 2-3 weeks
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Kevin Pietersen Wants Rishabh Pant To Replace Injured Shikhar Dhawan
World Cup 2019: Kevin Pietersen Wants Rishabh Pant To Replace Injured Shikhar Dhawan
"Amazing What People Do For Money": Brad Hodge Takes Dig At Virat Kohli
"Amazing What People Do For Money": Brad Hodge Takes Dig At Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Mercilessly Trolled For Their Rap In New Ad
Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Mercilessly Trolled For Their Rap In New Ad
Virat Kohli Reveals Why Dinesh Karthik Was Picked Over Rishabh Pant In India World Cup Team
Virat Kohli Reveals Why Dinesh Karthik Was Picked Over Rishabh Pant In India World Cup Team
Wriddhiman Saha Picked For India
Wriddhiman Saha Picked For India 'A' Team, Rishabh Pant Included For One-Day Games
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.