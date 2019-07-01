Rihanna Sprinkles Stardust At World Cup

Pop idol Rihanna lent glitz and glamour to the World Cup on Monday as she turned up in Chester-le-Street to watch the struggling West Indies take on Sri Lanka. "Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna!", the West Indies tweeted on their official account, along with photos of her watching the game in northern England. Dressed in white and wearing sunglasses, the Barbados-born singer gave vocal support to the two-time champions, who have flopped badly at the World Cup, winning just one match so far.
Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna! #CWC19 #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/ePYtbZ1c8u— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2019
But she failed to lift the side, who will be heading home after the group stage in England and Wales, as they slipped towards a sixth defeat in eight matches.
Rihanna, 31, was last month named the world's richest female musician by Forbes magazine.
In May, she launched a groundbreaking partnership with LVMH to launch a luxury fashion brand based in Paris that will make ready-to-wear clothes, shoes and accessories.