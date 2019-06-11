 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Kevin Pietersen Wants Rishabh Pant To Replace Injured Shikhar Dhawan

Updated: 11 June 2019 18:31 IST
Shikhar Dhawan suffered a blow on his thumb during his match-winning knock of 117 against Australia.

Rishabh Pant scored 488 runs during the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. © AFP

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen believes that Rishabh Pant would be the suitable replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan, who has been ruled out for three weeks following a thumb fracture he sustained after being hit during the game against Australia in London. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still uncertain about naming a replacement for the 33-year-old opening batsman. According the ICC rules, if BCCI decides to replace him with another player, Dhawan will not be able to take part even if he gets fit for the latter half of the tournament.

Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to express his views on the whole scenario.

According to IANS, the fracture line has only been detected on CT scan and no fracture was detected post X-ray. This has seen Dhawan travel to Leeds for further consultation. It is believed that while the team can apply for a replacement any time, they want to be certain about Dhawan's injury status and recovery time before deciding on whether or not to call a replacement.

Dhawan began with World Cup with a string of low scores, but he regained his form against Australia where the left handed batsman scored a brilliant hundred to set up an easy victory for the Men in Blue. During his innings, Dhawan was hit on his thumb and did not take the field. Ravindra Jadeja substituted him when India came out to field.  

If Dhawan fails to feature in the next couple of games, India might look to open with KL Rahul and bring in either Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar into the playing XI. 

The Virat Kohli-led side will face New Zealand on Thursday and after that they will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out for three weeks
  • Dhawan suffered a blow on his thumb while batting against Australia
  • Kevin Pietersen believes Rishabh Pant would be the ideal replacement
