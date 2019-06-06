MS Dhoni had sent social media into overdrive by sporting wicket-keeping gloves which showed the insignia of one of the Indian Army units during India's World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not taken kindly to MS Dhoni's gesture and asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves. Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, speaking to IANS, said that the BCCI has been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves. "We have requested the BCCI to get it removed," she said.

The insignia, which was clearly visible when MS Dhoni stumped Andile Phehlukwayo, symbolises the regimental dagger of the Indian Para Special Forces.

The pictures of MS Dhoni's gloves went viral on social media within no time and fans poured in love and respect for the former India captain.

But the ICC feels otherwise. The ICC regulations say, "The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match."

In 2011, Dhoni was given an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel and he has undergone training for a brief period with the para regiment.

During the course of his training in Agra, Dhoni is believed to have done five parachute jumps during the training period.

The former skipper's love for the army is well known, as he has often expressed his desire of joining the forces.

Earlier this year, Dhoni and the Indian team wore camouflage caps during an ODI against Australia at Ranchi as a tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

(With IANS inputs)