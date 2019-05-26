 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Can't Judge Players On One Bad Game": Ravindra Jadeja After India's Loss

Updated: 26 May 2019 13:35 IST

India lost to New Zealand in the first warm-up match ahead of all important World Cup 2019 as the batsmen failed to score runs on a slightly bowling friendly pitch.

"Can
Ravindra Jadeja was the only silver lining for India in the game as he scored 54 off 50 balls. © AFP

India lost to New Zealand in the first warm-up match ahead of World Cup 2019 as the batsmen failed to score runs on a slightly bowling-friendly pitch. Despite that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the only silver lining for India in the game, doesn't feel there is much to worry about. "This is our first game, it is just one game and we can't judge players on one bad innings, one bad match. So nothing to worry as a batting unit," Jadeja said at the post-match conference.

"It is always difficult in England, you are coming from India, where you play on flat wickets, we still have time to work on it. There is nothing to worry, we just have to keep playing good cricket.

"As a batting unit we will work harder on our batting skills, everyone has a lot of experience, so nothing to worry."

He described the warm-up match pitch as "typical English" which offered seam movement early on but got better as the game progressed. Also, he is hoping to get "better wickets to bat" during the World Cup 2019.

"It was typical English conditions, wicket was soft initially but it got better as the game progressed. We are hoping that we don't get this much amount of grass and get a better wicket to bat in the World Cup," said the all-rounder.

Opting to bat, India were all out for 179 in conditions slightly favourable to bowlers, and New Zealand chased down the target with plenty to spare.

Jadeja said the aim was to utilise the opportunity of batting out the remaining overs after he walked in to bat in the 20th over.

"I was telling myself that my shot selection should not be faulty. There was no rush," he said.

"There were many over left. So I was taking my time.

"I knew that if I could play out the initial overs then it would become easy gradually. I kept my shot selection very limited in that initial phase. That proved beneficial. I played out the good overs they bowled me early on and then it became easy."

Asked about India's decision to bat first in seaming conditions, Jadeja said: "We knew there will be seaming conditions, so we decided to bat to face tough conditions because if we bat in such conditions it will be easy for batsmen in actual matches. We took it as a challenge. We will do well, we have no doubt."

Jadeja said he will look to play his natural game and not put himself under pressure during the showpiece event. "Everywhere I play, I will continue doing what I do. I will not put pressure on myself thinking about the world cup, will try to keep it simple," he said.

Jadeja blasted 54 off 50 balls, and the knock was studded with six fours and two sixes.

Talking about his innings, Jadeja said: "I had a lot of time, there were lot of overs. So I was talking to myself to not get the shot selection wrong. There was no rush. I knew if I can clear the initial overs, it will be helpful for me and that is what happened," he said.

"I was working on my batting during IPL. Whenever I get a chance, I go to the nets and work on basic technique and basic shot selection."

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • India lost to New Zealand by 6 wickets in the first warm-up game
  • Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with 54 runs
  • Jadeja also bowled 7 overs and picked up 1 wicket, giving only 27 runs
