India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter to express his anger over the criticism he received from former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar. Notably, ahead of India's league fixture against Bangladesh, Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar had hinted that the team might field Jadeja against Bangladesh. However, Manjrekar said that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Ravindra Jadeja. "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar was quoted as saying by IANS on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja did not took this criticism well and asked the former India player to learn to respect people who have achieved something.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja has not featured in the playing XI so far in the ongoing World Cup 2019 for India. However, he has been terrific in the field for the team. Jadeja, who came in as a substitute for the injured Shikhar Dhawan, took an amazing catch to dismiss the dangerous Glenn Maxwell that helped India beat the defending champions easily.