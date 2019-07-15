England clinched their maiden World Cup with a win over New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday and sent the nation's cricket lovers into frenzy. In Nottingham, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin captured the celebration in the Nottinghamshire county team dressing room. England Test specialist fast bowler Stuart Broad was seen jumping in joy after a deflected overthrow resulted in six crucial runs for England. "Videos of emotion from #CWC19Final, we all must have them?! @ashwinravi99 captured the @TrentBridge changing room when, at the most crucial point of the match, a 1 in a million deflection went for '6'. Breathtaking, never seen anything like it. I love Cricket @englandcricket," Stuart Broad captioned the video on Twitter.

In a first, the World Cup winners were announced on the basis of boundaries hit by a team after the final match and the Super Over both ended in ties.

After opting to bat, New Zealand rode on a half-century by Henry Nicholls to post a competitive 241 for eight.

All-rounder Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten knock of 84 runs as England manage to draw parity with New Zealand by the end of their 50 overs.

On the fourth ball of the final over by Trent Boult, Stokes earned six runs for England after accidentally deflecting the ball while running between the wickets. The ball raced down to the fence that made Broad jump in joy at Trent Bridge.

After the scores tied, the Super Over also ended in a tie with both teams having scored 15 runs each. The ICC's rule of boundary-count tie-breaker gave England an advantage in the end.

"What a final!! Well done @Eoin16 and his English team that embarked on mission 2019 after that evening at Adelaide in 2015," Ashwin congratulated England captain Eoin Morgan on Twitter.

With no Ashwin in the squad, India finished their World Cup 2019 campaign in semi-finals after losing to New Zealand in a rain-affected match in Manchester.