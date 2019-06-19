 
World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan's Expensive Spell Inspires Meme Fest, Cricketers Come To His Rescue

Updated: 19 June 2019 11:51 IST
Rashid Khan conceded 110 runs in nine overs during a World Cup 2019 match against England in Manchester on Tuesday.

World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan became the most expensive bowler in a World Cup match. © Twitter

Rashid Khan, once considered as a fearsome spin sensation from Afghanistan, became a subject of mockery for trolls on social media after he conceded 110 runs in nine overs during a World Cup 2019 match against England in Manchester on Tuesday. With this, 20-year-old Rashid Khan became the most expensive bowler in a World Cup match and second most-expensive in One-day International cricket. Making most of the Rashid Khan's misery, England rode on a 148-run knock by their record six-hitter and captain Eoin Morgan to score 397 for six in allotted 50 overs.

In a mammoth chase, Afghanistan managed 247 for eight in 50 overs, thanks to Hashmatullah Shahidi's 76 off 100 balls. They suffered a 150-run loss to England, who reclaimed the top position on the points table.

Within no time, Rashid started receiving flak for such an unwanted record and inspired a meme fast on Twitter.

However, cricketers from all over the world came in defence of the Afghan leg-spinner, asking fans to cool down.

England Test specialist fast bowler Stuart Broad said: "He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport."

England all-rounder Luke Wright criticised Iceland Cricket for taking a direct jibe at Rashid. 

Ireland Cricket had tweeted: "We've just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan's first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG."

Wright came out in support of Rashid and denounced Iceland Cricket, calling their tweet "rubbish".

"Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members," Wright tweeted.

Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha was left in shock with Rashid's treatment over such a wicket at Old Trafford. He said in a tweet: "What on earth is the pitch made of? There should be a balanced competition between the bat and the ball. You feel sad when the balance is disturbed. #RASHIDKHAN's bowling stats in the match is a shocker."

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi and former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie also joined in.

Afghanistan will next face India in World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Saturday. Virat Kohli-led Indian team has been unbeaten so far in the ICC showpiece event.

Comments
