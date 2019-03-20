 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019 Won't Be A Walk In The Park For Virat Kohli And His Men, Warns Rahul Dravid

Updated: 20 March 2019 20:29 IST
Rahul Dravid believes the ODI series loss against Australia should be an eye-opener for India.

India are touted as one of the favourites to lift the World Cup 2019. © AFP

India are touted as one of the favourites to lift the World Cup 2019, but the notion has faced a reality check after Virat Kohli and his men lost 2-3 against Australia at home in a recent One-Day International (ODI) series, believes Rahul Dravid. The former India cricketer and India A coach, however said the series loss will serve as an eye opener for the side and it has signalled they will have to come hard at every opposition during the World Cup 2019.

"I think there was a bit of notion that we are going walk there and win the World Cup easily. So it's a good thing that has happened. What it has (the outcome against Australia) has reminded us is that we have to play the World Cup very, very well," Dravid said.

"India has performed well in the last couple of years. There was a little bit of talk that we are almost going to walk in there and win the World Cup very easily because we are the No. 1 team and we have been dominating one-day cricket for the last couple of years," the Test great added.

The 10,889 ODI runs scorer did not dismiss India's chances at the World Cup and said despite the series loss against Australia, they will go to the World Cup as one of the favourites but it will be a tough tournament.

"But I don't find anything strange, from my perspective, watching the series. I still feel that we are going to be one of the favourites. But it's going to be tough. It's going to be competitive," the batting stalwart explained.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against heavyweights South Africa on June 5. They will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively before their marquee tournament opener.

(With PTI inputs) 

Highlights
  • Dravid believes the ODI loss against Australia should be an eye-opener
  • The 10,889 ODI runs scorer did not dismiss India's chances
  • India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa
