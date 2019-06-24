 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019 Points Table: New Zealand On Top, India Third

Updated: 24 June 2019 17:22 IST

World Cup 2019 points table: India are currently at third place in the World Cup 2019 points table with nine points in five matches.

New Zealand are sitting at the top of the points table with 11 points in six matches. © AFP

New Zealand and India are the only two teams in World Cup 2019 that are yet to lose a game in the tournament. While New Zealand sit pretty on the top of the points table with 11 points in six matches, India are at third place with nine points in five matches. Defending champions Australia are second in the points table with 10 points in six matches. India and New Zealand had to split points after the league clash between the two sides was washed out. Virat Kohli-led India, with a match in hand, are now looking comfortable to advance into the knockout phase of World Cup 2019.

Notably, with the loss against Pakistan on Sunday, South Africa are now knocked out of the World Cup 2019. Sri Lanka's surprising win against England at Headingley has opened up the chances for other teams to have a look-in in the top-four slot.

With eight points in six matches, hosts, England are at fourth position and they have to win at least two out of their remaining three games in a bid to qualify for the semi-finals. The Eoin Morgan-led England have to face Australia, India and New Zealand, three teams that have the upper hand against England since 1992 World Cup.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan are below England with six, five and five points respectively. Afghanistan, who are still searching for their first in the tournament are already out of contention for the knockout phase and they are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Note: Standings are updated till match number 30 between Pakistan and South Africa.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket England England Cricket Team
Highlights
  • India are third on the points table with nine points in five matches
  • New Zealand lead the chart with 11 points in six games
  • South Africa are knocked out following their loss against Pakistan
