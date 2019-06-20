 
"Why Didn't Kane Williamson Walk": Paul Adams Questions New Zealand Captain's Ethics

Updated: 20 June 2019 11:40 IST
Former South Africa spinner Paul Adams spoiled New Zealand's party with a question over captain Kane Williamson's ethics after he escaped a dismissal despite edging the ball.

"Why Didn
Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten knock of 106 runs for New Zealand. © AFP

Kane Williamson led New Zealand from the front as he scored a match-winning century to defeat South Africa by four wickets in a rain-reduced 49-over World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston on Wednesday. While New Zealand continued their unbeaten streak at the World Cup 2019, South Africa slumped to their fourth defeat in six matches. Former South Africa spinner Paul Adams spoiled New Zealand's party with a question over captain Kane Williamson's ethics after he escaped the dismissal despite edging the ball.

"Why didn't Kane Williamson walk?? #CWC19 #SAvsNZ," Paul Adams tweeted, along with a picture of replay showing Willimson edging the ball.

He further asked, "If Kane Williamson was Mankad after he didn't walk. Would he be upset".

Even though New Zealand looked confident for victory since the start, South Africa missed an opportunity that could turn their fortune.

In Imran Tahir's 38th over, South Africa handed Williamson and De Grandhomme a reprieve each, letting their must-win match slip away.

While David Miller missed a couple of tough chances -- one each against Williamson and Grandhomme in Tahir's over, South Africa failed to notice a faint edge off Williamson's bat in the final ball of the over to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

South Africa did not request a review, only for replays to show a nick.

"We weren't aware of it. I think I was at long on at the time, and Quinny is the closest to the action. He's always my go to man," South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said, when asked about the reprieve. 

"I just thought it was a plain miss. I just heard about it now at the post match that he said he had a nick on it. But even Kane said he didn't know he had to fine tune it. He would have referred it. But that's not where the game was won and lost," Du Plessis added.

(With IANS inputs)

