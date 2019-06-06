Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2019 at County Ground, Bristol, on Friday. Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his team to "stay ruthless" at the World Cup as they set their sights on Sri Lanka after shocking England. The notoriously unpredictable Pakistan side held their nerve to beat the hosts by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday, just three days after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies at the same venue. That ended a sequence of 11 consecutive defeats in completed one-day internationals. Arthur praised his team's resolve after a "shocking" defeat in their tournament opener. "It was just so good to see us go out and play with the belief and intensity that we had spoken about," Arthur told AFP. "When we put all three disciplines together we know we can beat anybody. We now need to stay consistent and ruthless."
When is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 7, 2019 (Thursday).
Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match be played?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played at County Ground, Bristol.
What time does the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match begin?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)