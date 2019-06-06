Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2019 at County Ground, Bristol, on Friday. Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his team to "stay ruthless" at the World Cup as they set their sights on Sri Lanka after shocking England. The notoriously unpredictable Pakistan side held their nerve to beat the hosts by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday, just three days after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies at the same venue. That ended a sequence of 11 consecutive defeats in completed one-day internationals. Arthur praised his team's resolve after a "shocking" defeat in their tournament opener. "It was just so good to see us go out and play with the belief and intensity that we had spoken about," Arthur told AFP. "When we put all three disciplines together we know we can beat anybody. We now need to stay consistent and ruthless."