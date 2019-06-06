Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ODI Head To Head Match Stats

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have had a sub-continental rivalry that has gone back a long way. It is no surprise since the teams in the region began playing more One-day Internationals (ODIs) than any other cricketing nations and that reflects in the numbers. However, while the numbers are big, the rivalry is not always keen, since Pakistan have had the advantage over the years, ranging way back to 1975. Pakistan, with their world-class fast bowlers and fine batsmen, have managed to be on the ascendancy against Sri Lanka on most occasions.

Here is a break-up of the matches:

Matches: 153

Pakistan won: 90

Sri Lanka won: 58

Tied: 1

No result: 4

As is evident, Pakistan have enjoyed quite a superiority when it comes to ODI cricket and World Cup 2019 may add another chapter.

Coincidentally, Sri Lanka have never beaten Pakistan in a 50-over World Cup match. They have come close on several occasions but have always been beaten at the end.