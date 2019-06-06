 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ODI Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 06 June 2019 16:41 IST

Pakistan will be overwhelming favourites when they meet Sri Lanka in their World Cup 2019 league match, not just on current form, but also by records.

Pakistan have managed to be on the ascendancy against Sri Lanka on most occasions. © AFP

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have had a sub-continental rivalry that has gone back a long way. It is no surprise since the teams in the region began playing more One-day Internationals (ODIs) than any other cricketing nations and that reflects in the numbers. However, while the numbers are big, the rivalry is not always keen, since Pakistan have had the advantage over the years, ranging way back to 1975. Pakistan, with their world-class fast bowlers and fine batsmen, have managed to be on the ascendancy against Sri Lanka on most occasions.

Here is a break-up of the matches:

Matches: 153

Pakistan won: 90

Sri Lanka won: 58

Tied: 1

No result: 4

As is evident, Pakistan have enjoyed quite a superiority when it comes to ODI cricket and World Cup 2019 may add another chapter.

Coincidentally, Sri Lanka have never beaten Pakistan in a 50-over World Cup match. They have come close on several occasions but have always been beaten at the end.

Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team County Ground, Bristol County Ground, Bristol World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11 Cricket
