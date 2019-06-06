 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Nuwan Pradeep, Sri Lanka Player To Watch

Updated: 06 June 2019 15:42 IST

Nuwan Pradeep played a key role in Sri Lanka's win over Afghanistan as they successfully defended a modest total.

Nuwan Pradeep claimed four wickets in Sri Lanka's previous game against Afghanistan © AFP

Sri Lanka cricket is not going through its best time, with controversies at home as many current and former players face corruption allegations. Even some of the top players have been at odd with authorities over fitness and other issues. In that backdrop, and with a big loss to New Zealand in the first World Cup 2019 match, Sri Lanka looked like being in trouble defending just 201 runs against Afghanistan in the next game. But Nuwan Pradeep, along with Lasith Malinga, ensured that the islanders returned full points in the contest. Pradeep was the star, with 4/31 off nine overs.

Pradeep is a part of a medium-pace battery that can be very effective on their day but often fail to deliver. That makes his contribution here, and in general, quite important.

Pradeep made his One-day International (ODI) debut in Colombo against India in July 2012.

He has played 36 ODIs (34 bowling innings) and claimed 46 wickets with an economy of 6.01 and a strike rate of 35.9. He has best figures of 4/31.

