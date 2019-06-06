Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Pakistan will be taking on Sri Lanka in their third World Cup 2019 league clash. With one loss and a win under their belt, Pakistan will be hoping to claim maximum points against Sri Lanka, who too recovered from a big loss to post their first win in the tournament. While Sri Lanka have never beaten Pakistan in a One-day International (ODI) World Cup match, they would be hoping to change history when the two sides take on each other at Bristol.

Match details:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

When: June 7, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Bristol, England

Stadium: Bristol County Ground

Like India have the wood on Pakistan when it comes to World Cup matches, Pakistan have the same advantage over Sri Lanka, with a 7-0 win record.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka played their first World Cup match in 1975 and the last encounter was in 2011.