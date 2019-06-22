South Africa and Pakistan will meet in a World Cup 2019 league match at the Lord's in London on Sunday, June 23. South Africa and Pakistan both have managed to win just one match so far in the tournament and are currently in eighth and ninth positions respectively in the World Cup points table. They both need to win all their remaining matches to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage, provided other teams' results also go in their favour. South Africa coach Ottis Gibson said the team have plenty to play for in their remaining three matches.

When is the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 23, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played at Lord's in London

What time does the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)