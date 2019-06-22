South Africa and Pakistan will meet in a World Cup 2019 league match at the Lord's in London on Sunday, June 23. South Africa and Pakistan both have managed to win just one match so far in the tournament and are currently in eighth and ninth positions respectively in the World Cup points table . They both need to win all their remaining matches to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage, provided other teams' results also go in their favour.

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson said the team have plenty to play for in their remaining three matches.

"We've still got three games to play and I'd like to think that we can at least play the way we know we can play," said Gibson.

For South Africa, leg-spinner Imran Tahir and middle-order batsman JP Duminy will both retire from ODIs at the end of the tournament after impressive careers.

"The thing about the squad is that there are guys playing their last World Cup and I'd like to think that they will leave the world stage having signed off on a strong note."

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz insists his teammates realise the importance of the do-or-die game and hopes displaying a united front against South Africa will spark a resurgence.

"We have to lift ourselves. We are each other's strength. We are all good friends and know that only 15 of us can lift the team which not even our family members can do," Wahab told the reporters, ahead of the game.

Batsmen from both teams have failed to perform consistently which probably is one of the reasons why they are placed near the bottom of the table.

Gibson admitted South Africa's failing had been their batting. They have only reached 300 once in the tournament and that was in a losing cause against Bangladesh.

"We've not really been able to put enough runs on the board. We don't have the bowling attack that we wanted to have, therefore we needed more runs to work with," Gibson said.

(With AFP inputs)