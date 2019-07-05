Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq Keep Pakistan Ticking vs Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh removed Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman early at Lord's
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against Bangladesh in their World Cup match at Lord's on Friday, needing a record win to reach the semi-finals. The current record is held by New Zealand, who beat Ireland in 2008 by 290 runs but Pakistan, fifth in the 10-team group, must win by more than 300 runs. Pakistan were unchanged from the team that beat Afghanistan at Headingley last week while Bangladesh made two changes, bringing in Mahmudullah for Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan for Rubel Hossain. "We will bat first, said Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. "We will do our best to get quick runs on the board. Our target is to score big runs." "We will do our level best to win this game and finish on a high note," he added. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said he would also have chosen to bat in sunny conditions. "We would 100 percent like to have batted but we have to bowl well and restrict them to a total we can chase," he said. "We have been playing very well against them but they are starting to take off so it's not going to be easy. It's going to be my last World Cup match and I would love to win with this team.(LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Straight from Lord's, London.
Pakistan 38/1 in 10 overs!After the completion of 10 overs, Pakistan are 38/1.
After 10 overs, Pakistan are 38/1.
Saifuddin provided Bangladesh with the first breakthrough, sending Fakhar Zaman back for 13.
OUT!Bangladesh draw first blood! Fakhar Zaman (14) is out. Poor start by Pakistan. They were off to a slow start and now they have lost one of the openers too.
Saifuddin strikes!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019
Fakhar Zaman slices a drive straight into the hands of Mehidy at point.
Pakistan are 23/1 after 7.2 overs.
Ashwin shocked with Pakistan's appraoch!India spinner R Ashwin has some shocking reaction to Pakistan's slow start against Bangladesh.
Pakistan to have to win this game by a margin of 311 runs in order to qualify?? #ICCCricketWorldCup #PakvsBan— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 5, 2019
Slow start!It has been a slow start by Pakistan, considering the equations for their qualification.
Nine dots in the first two overs, strong start by Bangladesh. When will Pakistan put the foot down?
When will Pakistan put the foot down?
Lord's look!Preparations done for Bangladesh!
Lord's looking as Bangladesh finish their preparations #RiseOfTheTigers | #CWC19 | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/PPeWd51iXQ— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019
Changes!Bangladesh have made two changes in their side as Mahmudullah and Mehidy are in for Sabbir and Rubel. Pakistan are playing with the same XI.
Bangladesh bring in Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan in place of Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain while Pakistan are unchanged. Can Pakistan create history?
Can Pakistan create history?#WeHaveWeWill #RiseOfTheTigers https://t.co/8s0jSQ9B2M
Playing XI!Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur RahmanPakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan win toss, opt to bat!Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat against Bangladesh.
Pakistan have won the toss and will bat first at Lord's!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019
Job one done for #SarfarazAhmed
Now his team just need a world record win to qualify for the #CWC19 semi-finals #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/c7IFmUdjlu
Record alert!Pakistan need to break New Zealand's record if they want to keep their World Cup 2019 dreams alive!
The largest ever men's ODI win was by New Zealand against Ireland in 2008. The margin was 290 runs. Pakistan need to break that today to keep their World Cup 2019 dreams alive.
Pakistan need to break that today to keep their #CWC19 dreams alive...#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/wGqVcTYVpK
Final touch!Final preparations are on at Lord's!
Final preparations #LoveLords#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/tYJYBjtxi3— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 5, 2019
Weather update!It's going to be a sunny day!
A look at the weather at Lord's today: All set for another special sunny day at the Home of Cricket!
All set for another special sunny day at the Home of Cricket!#LoveLords#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/6IPMNyzVxo
Check what Babar Azam has to say!Babar Azam talks about his knock, favourites shots etc. Check!
"My dream is that I rank amongst the top players and prove to be better for the team."— ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2019
When it mattered the most, Babar Azam came through with a brilliant against New Zealand. He talks to @ZAbbasOfficial about that knock, his favourite shots and cricketing ambition pic.twitter.com/crN4Uq283t
Training on for Pak!Pakistan are training hard ahead of their clash against Bangladesh.
Pakistan trained hard ahead of their World Cup 2019 clash against Bangladesh at Lord's. The Men in Green will be keen to give their per cent in their final group game!
Players speak ahead of game!Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz have something to say ahead of a clash!
Shakib Al Hasan: "For me, there's no difference between the first and last ODIs of the tournament." Wahab Riaz: "We have played good cricket in the last three games and we hope to keep that momentum going."
🇵🇰 Wahab Riaz: "We have played good cricket in the last three games and we hope to keep that momentum going."
Watch the latest installment of At The Nets ahead of #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/YyvnYdWdRN
Impressive Bangladesh!Bangladesh have been impressive throughout the tournament irrespective of the fact that they failed to qualify in the semi-finals.
While Bangladesh will not make it to the World Cup 2019 semi-finals, they have impressed one and all with their spirited performances in the tournament. Can they finish on a high with a win over Pakistan at Lord's?
Can they finish on a high with a win over Pakistan at Lord's? #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/7LzAlkEwId
Pakistan hoping for a miracle!Pakistan are hoping for a miracle against Bangladesh to keep their World Cup 2019 dream alive!
Can Pakistan produce a miracle to keep their dream alive?
Imad Wasim revisits his innings!Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim revisits his special innings that he played against Afghanistan in a must-win game.
"When you play such kind of innings...it's a once in a lifetime kind of innings" Imad Wasim relives the Afghanistan thriller of last week.
Imad Wasim relives the Afghanistan thriller of last week#CWC19 | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/Mlk2GF3UGb
Bangladesh eye win!Can Bangladesh finish on a high?
Three wins, four losses - Bangladesh's World Cup 2019 campaign blew hot and cold. Will they finish on a high?