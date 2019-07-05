 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
Match 43, Lord's, London, Jul 05, 2019
Pakistan PAK PP2 86/1 (18.1/50)
CRR: 4.73
Bangladesh BAN Yet To Bat
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq Keep Pakistan Ticking vs Bangladesh

Updated:05 July 2019 16:10 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh removed Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman early at Lord's

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq Keep Pakistan Ticking vs Bangladesh
Pak vs Ban Live Score: Pakistan were off to a slow start against Bangladesh © Twitter

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against Bangladesh in their World Cup match at Lord's on Friday, needing a record win to reach the semi-finals. The current record is held by New Zealand, who beat Ireland in 2008 by 290 runs but Pakistan, fifth in the 10-team group, must win by more than 300 runs. Pakistan were unchanged from the team that beat Afghanistan at Headingley last week while Bangladesh made two changes, bringing in Mahmudullah for Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan for Rubel Hossain. "We will bat first, said Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. "We will do our best to get quick runs on the board. Our target is to score big runs." "We will do our level best to win this game and finish on a high note," he added. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said he would also have chosen to bat in sunny conditions. "We would 100 percent like to have batted but we have to bowl well and restrict them to a total we can chase," he said. "We have been playing very well against them but they are starting to take off so it's not going to be easy. It's going to be my last World Cup match and I would love to win with this team.(LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Straight from Lord's, London.

  • 16:08 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Lack of intent!

    Knowing they need a record win against Bangladesh to qualify for semis, there is complete lack of intent by Pakistan.
  • 16:02 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    50-run partnership!

    Babar Azam and Imam Ul Haq share 50-run stand for first wicket. The partnership came in 48 balls.
  • 16:01 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Pakistan rebuilding!

    After losing Fakhar Zaman early, Pakistan are in a rebuilding phase. They are 72/1 in 15 overs! However, the scoring rate would not help them in qualifying. 
  • 16:01 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Pakistan rebuilding!

    After losing Fakhar Zaman early, Pakistan are in a rebuilding phase. They are 72/1 in 15 overs! However, the scoring rate would not help them in qualifying. 
  • 15:55 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    5 wides!

    Bad start by Shakib! It was a freebie. 5 wides to Pakistan.
  • 15:54 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Change in bowling!

    Shakib Al Hasan, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack.
  • 15:45 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    FOUR!

    Babar earns a boundary to vacant third man. He opens the face of the bat to hit it over the slip fielder.
  • 15:41 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Pakistan 38/1 in 10 overs!

    After the completion of 10 overs, Pakistan are 38/1. 
  • 15:39 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    FOUR!

    Lovely shot by Babar! He is a terrific player. Babar smashes it to covers.
  • 15:29 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    FOUR!

    Babar Azam flicks the ball to backward square leg. Elegant!
  • 15:26 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    OUT!

    Bangladesh draw first blood! Fakhar Zaman (14) is out. Poor start by Pakistan. They were off to a slow start and now they have lost one of the openers too.
  • 15:22 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    FOUR!

    What a cover drive from Imam's bat! Brilliant shot.
  • 15:19 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Ashwin shocked with Pakistan's appraoch!

    India spinner R Ashwin has some shocking reaction to Pakistan's slow start against Bangladesh.
  • 15:15 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    FOUR!

    Into the gap to fine leg for a boundary! Fakhar hits second boundary. 
  • 15:11 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Slow start!

    It has been a slow start by Pakistan, considering the equations for their qualification.
  • 15:06 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    FOUR!

    Width and punished! Fakhar Zaman plays a beautiful cover drive.
  • 15:04 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Shaifuddin arrives!

    Mohammad Saifuddin, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
  • 15:03 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Just 1 run off the first over!

    Brilliant start by Bangladesh! Just 1 run came off the first over. 
  • 15:00 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Imam, Fakhar arrive!

    Pakistan opening batsmen Imam Ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman walk out to the crease at Lord's. They need to do something miraculous to seal their spot in semifinals. Bangladesh to start with spin, Mehidy Hasan has the ball!
  • 14:54 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Lord's look!

    Preparations done for Bangladesh! 
  • 14:52 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    What Pakistan need to do to qualify?

    Score 350 and defeat Bangladesh by 311 runs.
    Score 400 runs and defeat Bangladesh by 316 runs.
    Score 450 runs and defeat Bangladesh by 321 runs.
  • 14:42 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Changes!

    Bangladesh have made two changes in their side as Mahmudullah and Mehidy are in for Sabbir and Rubel. Pakistan are playing with the same XI.
  • 14:40 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Playing XI!


    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
  • 14:33 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Pakistan win toss, opt to bat!

    Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat against Bangladesh.
  • 14:31 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Record alert!

    Pakistan need to break New Zealand's record if they want to keep their World Cup 2019 dreams alive!
  • 14:26 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Final touch!

    Final preparations are on at Lord's!
  • 14:24 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Weather update!

    It's going to be a sunny day!

  • 14:13 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Check what Babar Azam has to say!

    Babar Azam talks about his knock, favourites shots etc. Check!
  • 14:09 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Training on for Pak!

    Pakistan are training hard ahead of their clash against Bangladesh.
  • 14:07 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Players speak ahead of game!

    Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz have something to say ahead of a clash!
  • 14:05 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Impressive Bangladesh!

    Bangladesh have been impressive throughout the tournament irrespective of the fact that they failed to qualify in the semi-finals.
  • 14:01 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Pakistan hoping for a miracle!

    Pakistan are hoping for a miracle against Bangladesh to keep their World Cup 2019 dream alive!
  • 13:58 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Imad Wasim revisits his innings!

    Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim revisits his special innings that he played against Afghanistan in a must-win game.
  • 13:52 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Bangladesh eye win!

    Can Bangladesh finish on a high?


  • 13:20 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 league stage match. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 43 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    "Miracles Can Happen": Sarfaraz Ahmed On Pakistan
    "Miracles Can Happen": Sarfaraz Ahmed On Pakistan's Far-Fetched Shot At Semi-Finals
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.