World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"We Always Listen To Each Other": Wahab Riaz Speaks About His Relationship With Mohammad Amir

Updated: 26 June 2019 14:18 IST

Mohammad Amir is having a great run in World Cup. He has claimed 15 wickets in 5 matches and is sitting at 3rd spot in list of leading wicket-takers.

Wahab Riaz said that the bowler like Mohammad Amir always leads from the front. © AFP

Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz, calling his fellow fast bowler Mohammad Amir an amazing talent, said that the duo share a strong bond and always listen to one another. Mohammad Amir is having a great run in World Cup 2019. He has claimed 15 wickets in 5 matches and is sitting at the 3rd spot on the list of leading wicket takers. Australia's Mitchell Starc is leading the table with 19 wickets in 7 matches.

Wahab Riaz has picked 8 wickets in 5 matches in World Cup 2019.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official Twitter handle, Wahab Riaz spoke about his relationship with Amir and Pakistan's chances in World Cup 2019.

"The best thing is that we both talk to each other how things are going, what we should do and how we should bowl. We always listen to each other and always believe in each other's perspective about any game," said Wahab.

"Amir failed to perform to his level in the last few games he played before World Cup, he was not the one among the wickets and as a bowler I know how difficult it was even though you had that self-belief. But, when people talk a lot about you, it is not that easy," he added.

Wahab said that the bowler like Amir always leads from the front and it is really exciting about him.

On Pakistan's chances in World Cup 2019, Wahab Riaz said that the players know that they let the team down but they also know how to pull things back. "Pakistan have lot of match winners. If we suffer exit from World Cup 2019, it won't be justified. We don't have to look what other teams are doing, we have to see what we are doing. We have nothing to lose and can reach semi-finals winning the remaining three games."

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Wahab Riaz Wahab Riaz Mohammad Amir Mohammad Amir World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Wahab Riaz heaped praise on his fellow fast bowler Mohammad Amir
  • Riaz said that the duo share a strong bond
  • Mohammad Amir is having a great run in World Cup 2019
