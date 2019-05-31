Twitter Brutally Trolls Pakistan For Posting Second-Lowest World Cup Total

Pakistan were bowled out for just 105 runs in 21.4 overs against the West Indies in their opening match of World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge on Friday. West Indies then chased down the target inside 14 overs to hammer Pakistan by seven wickets. Oshane Thomas took four wickets as West Indies skittled Pakistan for their second-lowest World Cup total. Chris Gayle then smashed a quick-fire fifty as the West Indies romped home in just 13.4 overs. Following their abysmal display of batting, Pakistan were mercilessly trolled on Twitter.

#PAKvWI

I am Still with Pakistan team

we need strong batting line

If we Continue like that , We,ll Fail yo achiive 50+ against England

Captain @SarfarazA_54 Ahmed Do not gave up . You are Hope . You can do it . Yes you did it in WCT2017 YOU,LL DO IT AGAIN

YES WE BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/4N2iNYKEjs — HAMZA ???? (@Mhamza04) May 31, 2019

Opener Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were the joint top-scorers with 22 each.

The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Wahab Riaz, who scored 18, and Mohammad Hafeez (16).

Pakistan's sloppy and vulnerable batting was cruelly exposed by some short-pitched bowling by the West Indies pacemen on a Trent Bridge pitch famous for big totals.

Pakistan's lowest World Cup score was 74, made against England at Adelaide on the way to their only World Cup title in 1992.

The only positive for Pakistan was three wickets for paceman Mohammad Amir on his World Cup debut after he missed the 2011 and 2015 tournaments due to a spot-fixing ban of 2010.

"New experience for me, this being my first World Cup," Thomas said.

"I was confident of running in and doing my job. Andre Russell started the job for us, I just followed his footsteps today. Lot of guys tried to mix it up with short balls. I mean, we wanted to execute our plans well."

"Very disappointed at the batting. I was very confident before the match, batting was a key point but we didn't apply it to the short ball," Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said after the match.

(With AFP Inputs)