Pakistan Play Better Under Pressure, Will Qualify For World Cup Final, Says Wahab Riaz

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz is hopeful of a change in fortunes in the ongoing World Cup 2019 despite having lost to India, Australia and the West Indies in the five matches played so far. Placed second-last in the points table, Pakistan are scheduled to face South Africa at Lord's on Sunday . With four matches left to fix Pakistan's derailed campaign, Wahab Riaz claimed the team performs better "under pressure" and can still qualify for the World Cup final, to be played at the same venue on July 14.

"We have to lift ourselves. We are each other's strength. We are all good friends and know that only 15 of us can lift the team which not even our family members can do. Pakistan plays better under pressure and we will qualify for the finals and semi-finals," Riaz said.

Pakistan had to face a lot of criticism after their defeat against India in the league phase of the ongoing World Cup 2019. The team management gave Pakistan's players time off to unwind and come back refreshed after the India game.

The 33-year-old Riaz insisted his team-mates realise the mistakes they have made so far and are determined to make amends.

"Good teams are the ones who realises their mistakes, so we have discussed all those mistakes and a two day break has refreshed us," Wahab said.

Wahab who took three wickets in Pakistan's only win in the World Cup over pre-tournament favourites England, admitted the bowling unit needs to work harder.

"As a bowling unit we are trying hard, We are all focused to do well in the South Africa match. You need wickets upfront in England but we were not getting that," he added.

Riaz singled out middle-order slumps for Pakistan's downfall against Australia and India, both in chasing 300-plus targets.

"We were going well in batting in both the games but lost crucial wickets and got derailed," said Wahab of Pakistan's collapses.

Pakistan slumped to 160/6 after being 136/2 against Australia, while they lost four wickets in the space of 18 balls and 12 runs against India.

(With AFP inputs)