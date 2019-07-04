Pakistan Face Improbable Task To Make World Cup Semi-Finals, Fans Offer Hilarious Suggestions

Pakistan were counting on India and New Zealand to beat England in their respective World Cup 2019 league stage matches but the hosts got their campaign back on track with back-to-back wins. After defeating New Zealand by 119 runs in Chester-le-Street, England became the third team after Australia and India to seal a semi-final spot. Despite losing the match on Wednesday, New Zealand are currently placed fourth with 11 points from nine games, while Pakistan, who still have a game in hand, are placed fifth with nine points. Even if the 1992 champions manage to beat Bangladesh on Friday, New Zealand are way ahead in terms of net run-rate, which is +0.175, compared to Pakistan's -0.792.

The road to the knockout stage for Pakistan is just an improbable mathematical calculation and that too provided Pakistan win the toss and bat against Bangladesh.

Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh:

- by 311 runs after scoring 350;

- by 316 runs after scoring 400;

- by 321 runs after scoring 450;

- If Bangladesh opt to bat, Pakistan's hopes will be over even before the first ball is bowled at the Lord's.

Amused or baffled by Pakistan's predicament, fans offered some hilarious suggestions on social media.

Here are some of them:

Pakistan ???? need to do same thing but tree must be inside stadium and there will be no extra balls ..#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/0TrEDmk4rd — Anmol (@twettrust) July 4, 2019

My prediction for friday match. ????

BAN 1099/0

Tamim 700*

Soumya 300*

Extra: 99



PAK 10/10

Mustafizur 4/5 Saifuddin 6/5

Hat-trick by both bowlers. ??????#BANvPAK — Kawser Ahmed Shishir (@KAS_shishir) July 3, 2019

What if Pakistan makes 1000 runs and beg Bangladesh not to chase and declare Pakistan as a winner. Can we then enter into semis. — Zubair Mohammad Khan (@Abhishek9183384) July 3, 2019

Only 1 possibility to reach into the semi final..

Bangladesh sacrifice

Give batting to Pakistan.

450 plus score &

Bangladesh out on 100.

It will not happen.

Crazy cricket.

Braithwaite missed 6

Big loss from kali aandhi

Give 2 points to ausis — Raja Ghufran Rehman (@ghufrancc) July 3, 2019

Pakistan and Bangladesh thinking whether they should play their useless match or not #CWC19 p pic.twitter.com/SPPyxVk3pV — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) July 3, 2019

Pakistan

Vs

Bangladesh

Pak 934/3

Bangladesh 81 all out.

Can we qualify?#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/V3FFjdxQwo — Qawee dawar (@Qaweedawar) July 3, 2019

After doing all the calculations to see the best possible scenario under which Pakistan can qualify for the Semis is that we should win the toss, score 350 plus, then lock the Bangladesh team in the toilet during the lunch break.#CricketWorldCup2019#CWcup2019 — AAlam (@AlamUnjum) July 3, 2019

If Bangladesh team doesn't show up for the match, will Pakistan team able to qualify for the semis? just looking for possibilities #ICC #Cricket #WorldCup #Pakistan #bangladesh — Anshaal (@AnshalKhawar) July 3, 2019

In all likelihood, Australia, India, England and New Zealand will make the knockout stage. The first semi-final will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

The second semi-final is scheduled to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, while the final will be played at the Lord's on Sunday.