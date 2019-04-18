Pakistan have announced their 15-man squad for World Cup 2019 . In a press release on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board named the fifteen players who will represent the country in the showpiece cricket tournament set to start from England and Wales from May 30. Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been excluded from the squad. Amir and Asif Ali have, however, been picked in the Pakistan squad for the limited-overs series in England to be played just before the World Cup. They will therefore get a chance to earn a recall to the squad.

Pakistan name squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.#WeHaveWeWill

The squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

The squads for the World Cup can be changed till May 23 without having to take special permission from ICC, mentioned the PCB press release.

Eleven players from Pakistan's victorious 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign have been retained in the side. Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi are the four other players named in the World Cup squad.

Veteran campaigner Mohammad Hafeez has been named in the 15-man squad subject to him passing a fitness test.

“For the T20I and ODIs against England, we have added Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir as additional players. Asif is probably the best power-hitter in Pakistan, while Amir has the experience and a good record in England. These two will provide cover to the World Cup squad and can be drafted into the side by 23 May, if required,” the PCB press release quoted chairman of Pakistan men's selection committee Inzamam-ul Haq as saying.