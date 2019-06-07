 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Toss Delayed To Due Rain In Bristol

Updated:07 June 2019 17:04 IST
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, PAK vs SL, Live Score: Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed match to revive their campaign.

PAK vs SL Live Cricket World Cup Score: The toss has been delayed due to rain. © AFP

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan revived their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 14-run victory over hosts England in a high-scoring clash, after being bundled out for paltry 105 in their opening match against the West Indies. Up next, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka, who had a similar outing so far with a loss to New Zealand and a win against Afghanistan in last two matches at World Cup 2019. Ahead of the crucial tie, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his team to "stay ruthless" at the World Cup. The victory over England ended Pakistan's sequence of 11 consecutive defeats in One-day Internationals. Arthur praised his team's resolve after a "shocking" defeat in their tournament opener. "It was just so good to see us go out and play with the belief and intensity that we had spoken about," Arthur told AFP. "When we put all three disciplines together we know we can beat anybody. We now need to stay consistent and ruthless." Pakistan posted an impressive 348/8 against a potent England bowling attack, with fifties from veteran Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Straight from County Ground, Bristol.

  • 17:04 (IST)Jun 07, 2019
    Live visuals from the ground suggest that the rain is not going to stop anytime soon.
  • 15:51 (IST)Jun 07, 2019
    It is raining with even greater intensity than before. One thing for sure is that we will not have a have full 50-over game. 
  • 15:04 (IST)Jun 07, 2019
    Amidst rain, two super sopers are out in the middle and working at full capacity to dry out the water from the covers. 
  • 14:58 (IST)Jun 07, 2019
    The rain is still pouring in Bristol and things are not looking nice.
  • 14:36 (IST)Jun 07, 2019
    It's raining in Bristol and the toss has been delayed. Stay tuned for further updates
  • 14:22 (IST)Jun 07, 2019
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from County Ground, Bristol.
    Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne Dimuth Karunaratne World Cup 2019 Cricket Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11
