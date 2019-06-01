 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: Matt Henry Strikes Thrice For New Zealand, Sri Lanka In Trouble

Updated:01 June 2019 15:45 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Live Cricket Score 2019 World Cup, NZ vs SL, Cricket Live Score: New Zealand registered win over India before losing to Windies in warm-up.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: Matt Henry Strikes Thrice For New Zealand, Sri Lanka In Trouble
Nz vs SL Live Cricket World Cup Score: Matt Henry gave New Zealand an early breakthrough. © AFP

New Zealand's One-day International (ODI) team has remained quite same in the core as it was in 2015. Kane Williamson has replaced Brendon McCullum as captain from the team that finished as runners-up in the last edition of the World Cup. Four years later, New Zealand start their World Cup 2019 campaign against a struggling Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Saturday. New Zealand, ranked fourth in the ICC ODI rankings, registered comprehensive six-wicket win over India before losing to a batting-heavy Windies by 91 runs in World Cup warm-up. Ninth-ranked Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered emphatic losses to South Africa and Australia. Since the last World Cup, New Zealand have risen as high as second in the world rankings but have also been beaten at home by South Africa, England and India. Former Kiwi paceman James Franklin is confident Williamson's side can claim their first World Cup trophy. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Straight from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

  • 15:43 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    FOUR! 50 comes up for Sri Lanka in 8.3 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva drives it straight down the ground to deny Matt Henry a hat-trick in World Cup.
  • 15:41 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Matt Henry claims his third wicket as Martin Guptill takes an excellent catch at slips. Henry is on a hat-trick now. Kusal Mendis departs for a duck.
  • 15:37 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Matt Henry strikes again, removes dangerous Kusal Perera for 29. Sri Lanka are 46/2 in 8.1 overs. Perera  plays a lazy lofted shot and Colin de Grandhomme makes no mistake.
  • 15:25 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for Sri Lanka. Kusal Perera lofts it over the in-field to get his fourth boundary.
  • 15:24 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Kusal Perera punches Trent Boult to sweeper cover and gets himself another boundary.
  • 15:21 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Unconventional, but a beautiful shot! Kusal Perera plays a bottom-hand straight drive to get quick runs for Sri Lanka.
  • 15:17 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Edged, but runs for Sri Lanka. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne gets his first boundary off a decent delivery by Trent Boult.
  • 15:15 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Kusal Perera eases off some pressure for Sri Lanka, smashes wicket-taker Matt Henry for a boundary.
  • 15:13 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Trent Boult bowls an economical over from the other end. He concedes just 3 runs in it.
  • 15:05 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Kusal Perera comes to bat at No. 3.
  • 15:03 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Matt Henry strikes back after being hit for a boundary. He traps Lahiru Thirimanne LBW for 4.
  • 15:02 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    New Zealand opt for a review. Lahiru Thirimanne is the man in question.
  • 15:01 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Lahiru Thirimanne is underway with a boundary. It was much of a loosener from Matt Henry.
  • 15:00 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne are out in the middle to start Sri Lanka's Proceedings. Matt Henry to open the attack for New Zealand.
  • 14:43 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
  • 14:38 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    New Zealand win the toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
  • 13:46 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup 2019 Match 3 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
    Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne Dimuth Karunaratne World Cup 2019 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Cricket New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
